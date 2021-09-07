Cinemas can open for fully vaccinated individuals from Sept 9 – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): Cinemas in states that are in Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity beginning Thursday (Sept 9), with only those who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination allowed to enter the halls.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a statement today said live performance activities such as theater, musicals, music and comedy shows (pre-registered) will also be allowed to resume at 30 per cent capacity of the premises comprising fully vaccinated individuals.

“This decision is among the government’s ongoing efforts to stimulate the economic viability of artistes and the creative industry,” he said, adding that the artistes themselves, as well as industry workers, should also be fully vaccinated.

Ismail Sabri said art exhibition activities in exhibition halls, museums and art galleries (by appointment) were also allowed to resume at 30 per cent capacity comprising those fully vaccinated.

He said the relaxation also involved the development and broadcasting of creative content through recordings or live broadcasts.

The Prime Minister said the relaxation was made based on the decision by the Covid-19 Pandemic Management Special Committee today, which also allowed live or recorded shows in the presence of a fully vaccinated audience filling only about 30 per cent of the studio space.

“Creative industry filming inside and outside the studio (is open) to fully vaccinated individuals; indoor busking to fully vaccinated individuals, and performances in hotel lounges are also allowed for fully vaccinated individuals,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri urged all parties involved in the opening of the sector to adhere to the conditions and procedures set to avoid any risks as well as legal, safety and health implications.

“Especially in the country’s efforts to move into the endemic phase by the end of October… God willing, the government will always be committed to taking the best approach that can ensure the country’s economic recovery for the well-being of the Malaysian Family,” he said. – Bernama