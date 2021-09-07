Sarawak again registers highest new Covid-19 cases in the country at 3,200

KUCHING (Sept 7): Sarawak remained as the state with the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 3,200 today.

It is also the only state which recorded cases above 3,000 though the latest figure was a drop of 514 cases from yesterday’s 3,714.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post said the state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 137,812.

The country’s new daily Covid-19 infections registered at 18,547 today, bringing its number of cumulative cases to 1,880,734.

Three states recorded over 2,000 cases namely Selangor with 2,407 cases, Johor (2,174) and Sabah (2,107).

This is followed by Penang (1,776), Kedah (1,487), Kelantan (1,458), Perak (1,197), Pahang (742), Terengganu (645), Kuala Lumpur (637), Melaka (448), and Negeri Sembilan (229).

Putrajaya, Perlis and Labuan registered the lowest number of cases at 22, 20 and four respectively.