Covid-19: Sabah records 2,107 new cases, over half detected from close contact screening

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 7): Sabah recorded 2,107 new Covid-19 cases today with 1,141 cases traced from close contact screening.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that close contact screening attributed 54.2 per cent of the total new cases today, while symptomatic screening attributed 35.1 per cent (750 cases), and cluster screening attributed 1.7 per cent or 36 cases.

“In Kota Kinabalu, 40.1 per cent of the district cases today are derived from symptomatic screening. A total of 41.2 per cent of cases in Sandakan, 41.4 per cent in Tawau, and 52.7 per cent cases in Penampang are also from symptomatic screening,” he said.

Sandakan registered the most cases today with 308 cases followed by the state capital with 282 cases, he said.

A total of 1,628 cases were under Category 1, meaning they were asymptomatic.

There were 1,322 cases under Category 2 with slight symptoms, 18 under Category 3 with lung infections, as well as six under Category 4 (lung infection requiring oxygen), and Category 5 (lung infection requiring ventilator).