DBKU: No late payment penalties if assessment rates settled by Oct 31

KUCHING (Sept 7): There will be no late payment penalty for those settling their assessment rates for the first half of the year by Oct 31, said the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

In a statement, DBKU pointed out the Sarawak government has exempted the late payment penalty for the settlement of assessment rates for the first half of this year.

The Commission said the measure was in response to the closure of DBKU payment counters and the limited operating hours in May due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the public who have yet to settle their assessment rates for the first half of 2021 can make the payment without the late penalty until Oct 31.

The late payment penalty for assessment rates will be re-imposed starting Nov 1.

For those who have already paid the late penalty for the assessment rates for the first half of 2021, the amount paid will be credited into the assessment rates bill for the second half of this year.

For more information, contact DBKU’s public communications division on 082-512200 or email [email protected]