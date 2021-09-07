Driving schools allowed to operate from Sept 9

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 7): Motor vehicle driving institutes (ILP) nationwide are allowed to operate from Sept 9 under the National Recovery Plan (NRP) by appointment, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said today.

While the ILP would be permitted to operate from Sept 9, the examination process to obtain the driving licences would only begin on Sept 17, he said.

“This is to allow the driving institutes and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to manage any arising issues that the candidates may face,” he said in a statement.

Wee said the permission as approved by the National Security Council (NSC) was subject to full adherence to the current standard operating procedures (SOP) under the NRP.

He said the employees, teaching staff and candidates must be fully vaccinated, verifiable with the Covid-19 Digital Vaccination Certificate and identification card.

Wee said the driving institutes were permitted to operate based on the percentage of employees that had been vaccinated.

“If 40 per cent of an ILP’s employees have been vaccinated, it may operate at 60 per cent of the current staffing. If 60 per cent have been vaccinated, it may operate with 80 per cent of its staff.

“An ILP may operate with 100 per cent staffing if 80 per cent of its staff have been vaccinated.

“Staff or candidates with symptoms, persons residing in the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas, persons under surveillance (PUS), and persons under quarantine are not allowed to come to the ILP.

“All staff and candidates must comply with the health protocols stipulated by the Health Ministry and new norms such as checking of body temperature, checking in with MySejahtera, maintaining physical distancing, wearing a face mask and using hand sanitiser,” he added.

In understanding and acknowledging the difficulties faced by the ILP during the Covid-19 pandemic, Wee said the Ministry of Transport would grant a three-month moratorium until Nov 30 on the renewal of ILP operators’ permits that expired between January and September this year.

“As the driving institutes begin to operate once again, we hope that this decision would bring relief to the operators, teaching staff and the public that need their services,” he said while reminding that any violation of the associated SOPs could result in action taken under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342). – Bernama