Family of late sape player Saufi receives Socso benefits

KUCHING (Sept 7): The family of the late sape player Saufi Aiman Yahya has received benefits from Social Security Organisation (Socso) almost three months after his death.

Socso in a statement said the benefits were handed over by Socso Sarawak director Philip Sangkan to Saufi’s father Yahya Sulaiman at the office of Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah earlier today.

It explained that Saufi’s parents were eligible to receive the claims as he was single at the time of his death.

Socso, upon a probe by its Perkeso Prihatin team, found the late Saufi had contributed to the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme as a Self-Employed Insured Person (OBBS) commencing on June 2 this year under the Arts Sector.

It said contributions paid under the scheme were still within the coverage period and this entitles the heirs of the Insured Person to receive Dependent Benefits under the Occupational Disaster Scheme, Employees Social Security Act 1969.

Since Saufi was single, his parents as next-of-kin were eligible to receive the payment of Funeral Benefit amounting to RM2,000 and subsequently would receive the payment of monthly pension benefits for life.

Saufi, an award winning contemporary sape player, was found dead in his studio office in Kuching on June 10. He was 31.