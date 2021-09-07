Fatimah: 101 out of 121 homeless individuals received at least first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of Sept 3

SIBU (Sept 7): A total of 101 out of 121 homeless individuals who have registered for the Homeless Community Vaccination Programme in Sarawak have received at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of Sept 3, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Child Development said 42 of the 101 homeless individuals have completed their Covid-19 vaccination.

She said these homeless individuals who have completed their double-dose vaccination are located in Miri (23 individuals), Sarikei (seven), Kapit (seven), Serian (three) and one each in Betong and Samarahan.

“The programme is implemented in nine divisions in the state with collaboration from the Resident Offices, Welfare Department offices, Health Department offices, local authorities, police, National Anti-Drugs Agency, Immigration Department, Fire and Rescue Department and National Registration Department.

“It is the objective of the state government to ensure no eligible individual is left out from getting Covid-19 vaccine to achieve herd immunity,” she told reporters during the vaccination programme here last night.

Meanwhile, Fatimah said social problems such as homelessness are very complicated, complex and could not be handled in silo.

They require an integrated, collaborative, collective and holistic approach, she added.

Therefore, Fatimah said the state government has approved the setting up of Homeless Transit Place (TTG) under the 12th Malaysia Plan in major towns with a significant number of homeless (individuals) in Kuching, Miri, Sibu, and Bintulu.

“The TTG will serve as a transit point for the homeless (individuals) to clean themselves, have dinner and sleep before going out the next day to run their affairs.

“At the TTG, they can also be given the necessary intervention to address issues they faced, participate in the social enterprise as well as be given guidance and counseling,” she explained.

She said the progress of the TTG project in Sibu was at 84 per cent and expected to be completed by the end of this month.

For Bintulu, she said the location for the TTG has been identified at the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) guest house next to Kampung Kemuning.

Among those joining the programme last night were Welfare Department director Noriah Ahmad, Social Development Council (MPS) executive secretary Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah, Sibu Resident Wong Hie Sieng and Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar.