Floods in Marudi, Beluru districts affect 55 villages, 14 schools

MIRI (Sept 7): Flooding has affected 55 villages and 14 schools in Beluru and Marudi districts, as receding flood waters from the upper reaches of the Baram River and its tributaries reached the middle and lower parts of the Baram basin.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said some 8,800 victims were affected by the flooding, which has also inundated Marudi town since Sunday.

“It seems that this flood is worse than that previously and many villages are cut off. Marudi ferry services have to be temporarily halted starting tomorrow (today – Sept 7),” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Penguang, who visited several of the affected areas in Beluru and Tinjar to monitor the situation, urged locals to prioritise safety, particularly to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

He said in Marudi District, flooding affected one clinic, six schools, and 22 villages with 3,821 residents.

A flood evacuation centre at SMK Dewan Telang Usan in Marudi town was activated to accommodate 17 victims from Kampung Padang Kerbau and Kampung Cina, while the evacuation centre at the civic centre housed 24 victims from Rumah Vincent, Tanjong Opar.

In Beluru District, eight schools and 33 villages were flooded affecting 4,987 residents from 1,013 households, but no one was evacuated to the designated centres at Beluru community hall, SMK Bakong, and SMK Tinjar as conditions were manageable.

The affected schools were SK Long Sobeng, SK Long Jegan, SK Long Teru, SK Long Loyang, SK Long Sepiling, SK Pengarah Enteri, and SK Long Teran in Tinjar.

The Beluru and Marudi district disaster management committees of have already arranged to deliver food aid to the flood victims to tide them over during this period.

Separately, Penguang also advised motorists to be considerate and drive slowly through the flooded roads in Marudi.

Flood victims had vented their anger on social media after inconsiderate drivers sped through the areas, causing further chaos and damage.