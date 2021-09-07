Four premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE today

KUCHING (Sept 7): Four more premises in Sarawak have been added into the Covid-19 early warning’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, said the State Disaster management Comimttee.

SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update said the premises were Mydin (Vista Tunku), Petra Jaya and Emart (Batu Kawa) in Kuching; LePapa hypermarket in Serian; and Medan Mall in Sibu.

All in all, Sarawak has 314 premises listed in the HIDE system.

If Covid-19 no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.

On a separate matter, SDMC said the state police have issued 19 compounds today for standard operating procedures (SOP) violations.

Eight of the compounds were issued in Kuching, six in Bintulu, four in Sibu and one in Miri.

It said seven of the violations were failure to scan MySejahtera QR code or registering manually when entering a premises, six for failing to observe social distancing, two for district crossing without permit, another two for failing to wear face mask, one for premises owner’s failure to maintain distancing between customers and one compound for business premises owner operating beyond the stipulated hours.

To date, the state police have issued a cumulative compounds of 10,586 since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented in March last year.

At the same time, the Ministry of Local Government and Housing issued five compounds for SOP violations statewide, with four by the Bintulu Development Board and one by the Sarikei District Council.

Four of the compounds were issued for failing to scan MySejahtera app or manually register via the registration book, while one compound was issued for incomplete registration book.

The local authorities had issued 1,459 SOP violation compounds to date.