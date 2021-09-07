Friends claim trial to distributing 1.7kg of Ecstasy in Tebedu

KUCHING (Sept 7): Two friends claimed trial in the High Court here today to distributing 1.kg of 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) or Ecstasy.

Norlela Abdullah, 38, and Mohamad Amirafi Husini, 35, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to them by the court interpreter.

They were charged with distributing 1.7kg of MDMA on March 5 at around 5am at a roadblock at KM30, Jalan Serian-Tebedu (Kampung Saan Kayan junction) in Tebedu, Serian.

The charge came under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act.

After their plea was recorded, Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab set Nov 1 for case management.

As the offence is non-bailable, both accused were ordered to be further detained pending the trial date.

Deputy public prosecutor Ronie Entili prosecuted the case while the two accused were represented by counsel Osman Ibrahim.