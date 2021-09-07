GPS isn’t BN Sarawak in a different shirt, says Gerawat

KUCHING (Sept 7): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is not the same as Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Deputy Speaker said this when dismissing allegations that GPS is merely a change of name for BN Sarawak.

“GPS is not Sarawak BN wearing a different shirt,” stressed the Mulu assemblyman.

Gerawat said he was compelled to address how certain quarters have politicised GPS’ formation weeks after BN Sarawak quit the BN fold when Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the Federal government in 2018.

He said within just over three years, GPS has achieved many targets which were not achieved when GPS’s four component parties – Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP), and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) – were with BN.

Gerawat pointed out that under GPS, a record annual budget of over RM10 billion was approved for the first time in Sarawak’s history.

He said the approved budget in 2019 was RM11 billion, with more than 60 per cent of the development budget for rural development.

Gerawat said the Sarawak Land Code was also amended to give statutory recognition to Pemakai Menoa and Pulau Galau (PMPG), which the Federal Court did not recognise as Native Customary Rights.

He also said that under GPS, Sarawak has achieved more than 90 per cent electricity supply coverage in rural areas through the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) at a cost of more than RM2 billion, which was 100 per cent funded by the State as the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) Federal government did not contribute even RM1.

Under GPS, he said Sarawak has also allocated RM4.5 billion for basic infrastructure such as roads, water and electricity supply, as well as development for rural areas via the Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda), Highland Development Agency (HDA), and Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA).

“This allocation is over and on top of ordinary development budget through various ministries and agencies. Additional allocations will be given to Urda, HAD, and NRDA to accelerate infrastructural and economic development in the rural areas,” said Gerawat.

He pointed out GPS has also secured the State’s rights to oil and gas in Sarawak as part of the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) negotiations with the Federal government.

“GPS has successfully defended our rights to impose Sales Tax on sales of petroleum products produced in Sarawak and sold outside Sarawak when Petronas challenged the Sales Tax in court. The current five Sales Tax give Sarawak additional revenue of about RM3 billion a year, depending on market price for oil and gas,” he said.

He added Sarawak could also increase the Sales Tax to over 5 per cent in the future.

The GPS government also has successfully defended Sarawak’s right to oil and gas under the Sarawak Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO) in the court case filed by Petronas against the Sarawak government challenging the OMO, he said.

“Now Petros (State-owned petroleum corporation) is fully empowered under OMO to grant licence to any company to undertake oil and gas exploration on shore in Sarawak. The first licence (mining lease) over Asam Paya Block near Marudi has already been granted by Petros to Petra-Uzma JV,” he said.

Gerawat said the GPS government has also successfully secured an exemption for Sarawak in the Federal law governing gas distribution, which gave Petronas exclusive rights over Malaysia’s gas distribution.

“Now Petros has exclusive rights over gas distribution in Sarawak,” he pointed out.

The GPS government also secured Sarawak’s participation in oil and gas exploration and production by getting Petronas to enter the Commercial Settlement Agreement (CSA) with Petros, which gave Petros the right to participate as a joint-venture partner in oil and gas exploration and production offshore Sarawak, he said, adding that Petros has signed the first JV with Petronas over an offshore block too.

“GPS set up Unifor (Unit for Other Religions) with an annual budget from the government to take care of the welfare of other faiths besides Islam. The GPS government recognises and practises religious freedom. No other state government or the Federal government has set up an equivalent of Unifor,” said Gerawat.

He pointed out under GPS, Sarawak is the only state where Bahasa Malaysia and English are both accepted as official languages in dealings with the State government and for State government functions.

The GPS government has also provided the highest financial allocation from the State budget compared to other states to assist the people during the current Covid-19 Pandemic, he said.

“These are just some of the achievements and indicators which show why GPS is different from Sarawak BN and why GPS is not BN wearing a different ‘baju’ (clothes) as some people alleged,” he stressed.

Gerawat added GPS will always fight for and protect the interests and welfare of Sarawakians as expressed in GPS’ motto of ‘Sarawak First’.