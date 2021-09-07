Guinea military coup: All Malaysians reported to be safe, says Embassy

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): All Malaysians in Guinea are reported to be safe following the political instability in the country after the military staged a coup, seizing power from president Alpha Condé, on Sunday.

The Malaysian Embassy in Conakry, Guinea, said there are currently 12 Malaysians registered with the embassy, including embassy officials and their family members.

“Eleven out of the 12 registered Malaysians are currently in Guinea, while one has returned for a break in Malaysia two weeks ago.

“All are reported to be safe,” said the embassy in a reply statement to Bernama.

The leader of an army unit which ousted Condé, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, was reported to have said that “poverty and endemic corruption” had driven his forces to remove Condé from office.

While the army unit appeared to have 83-year-old Condé in detention, telling the West African nation on state television that they had dissolved the government and constitution, other branches of the army are yet to publicly comment.

Commenting on the current situation in Guinea, the embassy said the situation remained calm as of press time, but fluid.

“The transitional forces known as the National Rally and Development Committee (Comité National du Rassemblement et du Développement – CNRD) are currently having a meeting with government ministers, and various political players at the National Assembly building (Palais du Peuple) to discuss on the way forward.

“So far, no protests have been witnessed or reported,” it added.

Asked on the access to basic necessities in Guinea, the Embassy said all Malaysians have sufficient basic necessities well-stocked in their respective residence.

It said supermarkets, banks, big markets and larger provision shops had to close on Sunday and many took the decision to continue to close the following day (Monday).

However, most street vendors and neighbourhood sundry stores are operating as usual.

The Embassy also said currently, cross-border travel in and out of Guinea via air has resumed, while there is no announcement yet on land borders which remain closed.

Members of the public are advised to follow the Embassy’s Twitter and Facebook accounts for latest updates and advisories.

Guinea, a former French colony, achieved its independence in 1958. It has a population of some 13.5 million people and has huge mineral wealth, but remains one of the poorest countries in the world. – Bernama