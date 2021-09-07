Hubline awarded helicopter contract linked to next general election in Sarawak

KUCHING (September 9): Sarawakian regional air and marine logistics service provider Hubline Berhad (Hubline), through its 51 per cent-owned subsidiary, Layang Layang Aerospace Sdn Bhd (LLA), has been awarded a contract to provide helicopter and fixed wing rental services for the use at the general election of the 12th Sarawak State Assembly (DUN) by the Malaysian Election Commission, Suruhanjaya Pilihan Raya (SPR) for a total contract sum of RM25.67 million.

LLA is one of the largest general aviation operators in the country. Its services included flying doctor services and emergency charter, aerial survey, chartered flights, rescue operations, and more. Layang Layang also has a flying academy with its main base in Kota Kinabalu.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said that LLA had earlier been invited by SPR to bid for this tender contract in preparation of the next general election, and have now been informed of their success.

However, due to the uncertainties of when the next general election can take place due to the current pandemic, this contract spans 24 months, from August 26, 2021 to August 25, 2023.

According to the contract, LLA will be responsible to provide helicopter and fixed wing aircraft inclusive of the aviation operations supplies and equipment; aircraft and crew preparation; and implementation of flight schedules and operations.

LLA will also be required to implement the Professional Training and Education for Growing Entrepreneurs (PROTEGE) program as set by the government and approved by the PROTEGE Secretariat.

Hubline said: “The board of directors of the company is of the opinion that the acceptance of the contract is in the best interest of the company. The contract is expected to contribute positively towards the earnings of Hubline Group for the financial year ending September 30, 2022 and/or September 30, 2023 whichever period the general election is held.”

Hubline has been in the dry bulk shipping business since 2007 and provides barge logistics services of between 8,000 to 11,000 metric tonnes of dry bulk cargo per shipment.

The group has a fleet of twenty-three sets of tugs and barges that geographically operates within the South East Asian region, plying the trading routes of amongst others, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.