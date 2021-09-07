JF Tech doubles capacity with new facility

KUCHING: Leading innovator and manufacturer of high-performance test contacting solutions for global integrated circuit (IC) makers, JF Technology Berhad (JF Tech), held the groundbreaking ceremony yesterday for its new facility in Kota Damansara, Selangor.

This expansion will add another 50,000 square feet (sq ft) of built-up area, bringing the total to 96,000sq ft. The new 4-storey facility comprises a floor for manufacturing of test sockets; a dedicated area for its test engineering services; a designated floor for employee welfare with cafeteria, gym and leisure area; while the ground floor is meant for parking space.

Managing director of JF Tech, Datuk Foong Wei Kuong said, “This groundbreaking ceremony for our new facility marks an important milestone for JF Tech as it provides us with the platform to bring the Group to the next level.

“We will be doubling our capacity in order to seize the strong demand from the semiconductor industry, which has been growing at a very exciting pace. This upward trend is expected to persist in the foreseeable future on the back of the game-changing 5G deployment and the accelerating electric vehicle (EV) adoption worldwide.”

Foog added that the upcoming state-of-the-art facility is earmarked for manufacturing of test contacting solutions for various applications such as 5G and EV as well as new innovative products.

“In fact, we will be developing 6G test contacting technology too, in preparation for the future technology,” he added. “At the same time, the new space enables us to expand our test engineering services, which complements our core business of design, development and manufacturing of test contacting products.

“As we push forward, we want to make sure we take care of our people as they are our most important asset. Therefore, we have allocated an entire floor for welfare facilities for our employees.”

“Our new facility will create high-value jobs for Malaysians as we continue to attract and develop the next generation of talent. This would enable Malaysia and JF Tech to not only further establish ourselves in the semiconductor industry but also to move up further in the value chain.”

Foong expect the facility expansion to be completed by the 3rd quarter of 2022 barring any unforeseen circumstances.