KK’s first Starbucks drive-thru to open this month

KOTA KINABALU: The first Starbucks drive-thru in the state capital is slated to open this month.

Located along Jalan Lintas in Kolombong, the new Starbucks store draws inspiration from Kota Kinabalu’s famed luscious rainforest landscapes, with contemporary and minimalistic lines creating the overall silhouette of the store.

“We also play with the orientations of the windows and doorways to create a space that would constantly evolve with the sunlight throughout the day.

“Interiorly, there will be accents of warm woods and pops of soft brown with concrete textures to create a warm and inviting environment,” said Sydney Quays, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Berjaya Food Berhad and Managing Director of Starbucks Malaysia and Brunei.

Construction of the Starbucks project was undertaken by Arena Borneo Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of TBMC Development Sdn Bhd, since November 2019.

Managing director of TBMC Development Sdn Bhd, Matthew Tan, said the new Starbucks store incurred a cost of about RM2 million.

The drive-thru sits on a 23,000 square feet land, with a built-up area of 3,800 sq feet.

The company has handed over the completed building to Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd.

With the completion of the interior renovation works, the first Starbucks drive-thru is expected to operate this month, offering patrons drive-thru and dine-in services.

Quays revealed that the opening of the Starbucks store has been delayed due to the repeated lockdowns.

“At this time, we project to have an opening date sometime in September this year, should there be no further restrictions.

“Once we open, we will be launching a number of very localized promotions that we hope the people of KK will enjoy, including a very special car sticker that you can only get from that store.”

The new Starbucks store at Jalan Lintas is the second drive-thru in Sabah. The first was opened in Sandakan on July 12, 2019. In total, Starbucks has 58 drive-thru stores throughout Malaysia.

On the decision to open a Starbucks store at Jalan Lintas, Quays further said Jalan Lintas was a major highway in Kota Kinabalu and connected to a network of roads that make it accessible to a lot of areas, especially the housing areas between Inanam and Luyang, and even from other townships.

“It has a high commuter traffic and allows Starbucks to fit into KK-ites’ lifestyle effortlessly.

“Having operated drive-thru stores for more than ten years, we believe that it is an ideal location and will add an even greater sense of community for the people within the area.”

With Sabah being one of Starbucks’ most important markets in Malaysia, Quays said the company planned to expand in townships which it has no presence in.

“In light of the pandemic and travel restrictions, we have learned that it was more important than ever to move into smaller towns and neighborhoods to be more accessible for our customers.”