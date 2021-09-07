Land & Survey Dept signs MoU with UTM on joint lab, land management

KUCHING (Sept 7): Sarawak’s Land and Survey Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) to set up a joint satellite laboratory and for sharing of expertise and research on land management.

Speaking at the department’s ‘Integrity and Innovation Day’ yesterday, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the collaboration to set up a satellite laboratory was the first of its kind between UTM and a governmental agency.

“Today, I am thrilled to congratulate Land and Survey Department for realising and had shown its research and development impact by entering into this collaboration with UTM,” he said at the new State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex in Petra Jaya yesterday.

Abang Johari said the main roles of the department, which are in the fields of surveying, evaluation and planning of land, were similar to the main programmes offered by the Faculty of Built Environment and Surveying at UTM.

“The similarity will enable various research potentials and mutually sharing of expertise between Land and Survey Department and UTM.”

The chief minister said the collaboration will benefit UTM in terms of better understanding the situation on the ground and providing input to enhance its education quality that fulfil the current needs and demands of the industry.

“On the other hand, the collaboration will offer great benefits to Land and Survey Department to carry out more detailed and comprehensive research.”

He suggested that the department further improve its services by being exposed to the latest technologies of UTM when carrying out its technical works, such as surveying.

“I hope the close cooperation between a higher learning institution and an agency under the state public service will be continued and be set as an example for other governmental agencies to adopt the same strategy.”

Meanwhile, Land and Survey Department director Abdullah Julaihi expressed his gratitude to UTM vice chancellor Professor Datuk Ts Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail for enabling the joint satellite laboratory to be set up.

“As a main university in the country, particularly in the fields of research and innovation, together with the courses offered by its Faculty of Built Environment and Surveying, UTM is a suitable partner to complement our department’s main functions, including land management, city and rural development, ‘kadastra’ measurement and estate management.”

The director said the collaboration will fulfil the department’s short and long-term needs that cover two main pillars, namely sharing of technology and expertise, and training and research opportunities.

“This collaboration is a win-win strategy that benefits all parties, namely the Sarawak state, the Land and Survey Department, and UTM. As we explore new technologies, we are embarking towards a digital transformation with Smart City as one of the components.

“Smart Utility Infrastructure, 3D Modelling, CORS Data Centre, Integrated Control Centre, Smart Traffic Light, Smart Public Transport and Internet of Things are the new DNA towards becoming a high-income state by 2030,” he said during the ceremony yesterday.

From the perspective of trainings, Abdullah said officers from the department will be able to pursue courses at UTM, not only for self-development but to further strengthen the organisation and develop the state.

“Besides, Land and Survey Department will prepare practical training platforms for final year graduates, especially those from Sarawak, that will offer greater value to the graduates from UTM as well as improving the workforce of the department.”

Moreover, Abdullah added, the collaboration will open up opportunities for the department, through UTM, to test the latest technologies related to land management that were being explored worldwide, before the technologies are adopted.

“For your information, UTM has always been responsive towards our needs and they have been instrumental, with the involvement of Professor Dr Tajul Ariffin Musa, in realising this collaboration,” said the director.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by UTM vice chancellor Ahmad Fauzi, who participated virtually from his campus in Johor, and Abdullah at the DUN complex.

Among those attending the function at DUN complex were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and Forest Department director Datu Hamden Mohammad.