Law minister: No plan to appeal High Court ruling compelling Putrajaya to implement Undi18 this year

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): De facto law minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said today the Attorney General’s Chambers has no plan to appeal against the High Court ruling directing Putrajaya to implement the lowered voting age of 18 years’ old this year.

The High Court in Kuching, Sarawak, last week directed the government and Election Commission (EC) to take steps to implement the constitutional amendment to lower the voting age to 18, in a ruling that gave victory to youth activists pushing for greater youth representation.

“To date there’s no plan to appeal against the ruling,” Wan Junaidi told reporters in Putrajaya. – Malay Mail

