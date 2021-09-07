Malaysia records another 311 deaths from Covid-19 today

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): Malaysia added another 311 Covid-19 deaths today, bringing the death toll to 18,802 individuals as of today.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there are 977 individuals in the intensive care unit, with 477 of them intubated.

“There are currently 1,318 individuals in the ICU with 977 of them categorised as Covid-19 while 341 are individuals that are suspected or probable cases.

“As for patients in the ICU there are 735 in need of the ventilator from which 447 are Covid-19 positive while the remaining 288 are suspected or probable cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

“Apart from that, from the 311 deaths today, 93 were brought in dead (BID), 68 were Malaysians.”

Selangor had the highest deaths today at 55 followed by Johor (53 deaths), Sabah (45 deaths), Kedah (43 deaths), Penang (34 deaths), Perak (20 deaths), Kelantan (14 deaths), Terengganu (12 deaths), Kuala Lumpur and Melaka (10 deaths), Pahand and Sarawak (five deaths), Negri Sembilan (three deaths) and two in Perlis.

Selangor had the highest cases of BID today with 38, Kedah (22), Sabah (11), Johor (9), Kelantan (6), Penang (4), Melaka (2) and one in Sarawak.

Malaysia added another 18,529 Covid-19 cases today bringing the total to 1,880,734 with 252,002 active cases. – MalayMail