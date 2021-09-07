MDEC needs to expedite approval of grants, assistance for digital SMEs – Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has been asked to expedite the approval of grants and assistance to digital small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa in a tweet today said that over RM40 million was allocated for the purpose needs to be approved this year.

“Each application must be processed and decided upon within a period of 60 days,” he said.

MDEC, an agency under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, is also the programme manager for the Smart Automation Grant (SAG), a matching grant for services SMEs to automate their business processes and move towards digitalisation. – Bernama