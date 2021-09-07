Miri to start vaccinating 16- to 17-year-olds on Friday

MIRI (Sept 7): The Covid-19 Vaccination Programme for students aged 16 and 17 in Miri Division will begin on Friday (Sept 10).

Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) minister in charge Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the decision was made during a Zoom meeting which included the Education offices of Miri, Subis, and Baram districts on Sunday.

“The vaccination programme involving students aged 16 and 17 years would be conducted at vaccination centres (PPV) in all districts in Miri Division starting from Sept 10 until 12 this year.

“For those schools in rural areas such as Long San and Long Panai, the students will receive their vaccines at Long San Health Clinic and Long Panai Health Clinic,” he said in a statement today.

The Transport Minister said the respective school managements have already informed parents and guardians of the children’s vaccination appointments.

In addition, Lee said Covid-19 vaccination would also be given to those aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities such as obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, as well as those with disabilities.

Students who fall into this category will receive their Covid-19 vaccinations at Miri Hospital.

He urged community leaders to identify school dropouts aged 16 to 17 in their respective areas and to provide their details to the district office for vaccination appointments to be arranged.

Lee also reiterated the need for the people to continue to adhere strictly to Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Those who have already received full vaccination must continue to stay vigilant and comply with the SOPs which have been given by the government.

“Please avoid from social group activities, practise social distancing, wear facemasks properly, and use hand sanitisers frequently,” he added.