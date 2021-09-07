Miss, Mrs Chipao pageants return via virtual platform, finale set for Sept 28

MIRI (Sept 7)): The Miss and Mrs Chipao pageants are back again after taking a break last year, and for the sixth edition this time, the competitions would be held virtually with the finale set for this Sept 28.

The events are organised by Miss Kebaya Malaysia (MMK) Organisation, headed by founder Jason Hee, with assistance from MMK national director Nicole Fe Lynne and Mrs Chipao Malaysia 2018 Esther Michael, who is a Mirian.

“The Miss and Mrs Chipao pageants are meant to send a crucial message to all young women and mothers – that beauty is not defined by one’s looks or the amount of skin that one shows; rather, it is by their self-confidence and inner beauty.

“These events are also designed to help commercial companies identify suitable ambassadors to represent and promote their respective brands, and also to encourage people to live a healthy lifestyle especially during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Hee in a recent statement.

In addition, this year would also host the return of Little Miss Chipao and Little Mr Culture (Samfu); Mr Culture (Samfu) Malaysia; the Classic Chipao Malaysia pageant; and also the search for both local and international ‘Chipao Ambassadors’.

The competitions are open to all Malaysians and expatriates aged three to 17 for Little Miss Chipao and Little Mr Culture (Samfu); aged 17 to 35 for Miss Chipao and Mr Culture (Samfu) Malaysia; 21 to 50 for Mrs Chipao; and aged 50 and above for the Classic Chipao Malaysia pageant.

Other activities to be included in the line-up of events to be held virtually in celebration of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival 2021 would be the ‘Online Creative Lantern Competition’, crafted as a family-oriented activity set to engage all Malaysians from the comfort and safety of their homes.

According to Hee, the main objective of these events is to continue promoting Malaysian culture and unity.

“These events are meant for all those under lockdown at home, where they can still enjoy the Mid-Autumn, or Mooncake Festival, with their families and friends via virtual means,” he said.

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) Malaysia assistant secretary for policy division (culture) Datin Salida Ibrahim and World Research Travel Organisation (WRTO) Malaysia Chapter deputy president who is also former secretary-general of the ministry Datuk Rashidi Hasbullah, are expected to take part in the virtual event.

The celebrity judges for they pageants will include Sabah’s Unduk Ngadau 2021 pageant winner Maya Hejnowska, Miss CosmoWorld founder Carrie Lee, Mrs Malaysia Universe 2013 winner Carol Lee, as well as Malaysia Bumiputera Designer Association (MBDA) founder Bon Zainal and its president Rasta Rashid.

The events have also gained support from Branding Association of Malaysia deputy president Datin Winnie Loo and Styleicon Prestige founder Datin Maylene Yong, amongst many other fashion industry leaders.

Registrations for Miss Chipao, Mrs Chipao as well as Little Miss Chipao and Little Mr Samfu are now open, with closing date for submission of entries set on Sept 15.

Registration fee is RM50.

Some 100 finalists are expected for the grand finale, to be broadcast live via ‘Miss Chipao Malaysia’s Facebook page.

Apart from workshop training by industry leaders taking place from Sept 17 to 19, selected contestants would also get the chance to join the ‘Keluarga Malaysia Fashion and Talent Show’ set for Sept 15, on the eve of Malaysia Day.

Prizes worth more than RM10,000 in total, consisting of products and scholarships, await the lucky winners of all these Chinese traditional dress-themed pageants.

For more information, or for sponsorship and branding matters, contact Hee on 012-9211486, or send emails to [email protected]