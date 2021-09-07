Muda Sarawak wants Undi18 implemented soonest

KUCHING (Sept 7): The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) Sarawak is urging Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the Attorney General (AG) to ensure the implementation of Undi18 is expedited without waiting until the end of this year.

The call was made following the ruling by the Kuching High Court on Sept 3 that the Election Commission (EC) must implement Undi18 at the latest on Dec 31 this year.

In a statement yesterday, Muda Sarawak stressed that the Prime Minister and the AG should not appeal the Kuching High Court’s decision, but instead ensure its implementation is done the soonest, and expressed its hope that the Kuala Lumpur High Court will give the same ruling next month on a similar case filed regarding Undi18.

“Now more important than ever, we urge that youth empowerment must be the federal and state governments’ central agenda in moving forward.

“This historic moment will elevate the voice of youth and will further bring a more inclusive and progressive politics to Malaysia. We believe that youth is not only the leaders of the future, but they are also the leaders of today,” Muda Sarawak said.

In the statement, Muda Sarawak also said it welcomed the implementation of Undi18 and praised the decision made by Kuching High Court, which translates into victory for youths in Malaysia and that it represents the importance of their role in this country’s democracy.

“Our leadership also lauds the action taken by the students that made this all possible for millions of young people to participate in the upcoming election. This courage and determination in fighting (for) what is right are perfect examples that show the youth are a very valuable asset for the country to move forward as a nation,” it said.

Muda Sarawak said Undi18 had originally been approved in July 2019 via a unanimous vote in the Parliament and in the Senate later in the same month.

However, this bipartisan bill that was approved by both houses was delayed by the Perikatan Nasional (PN)-led administration without a solid reason, it claimed.

The long delay angered many people especially the youth who regarded it as a violation of their rights, resulting in them filing lawsuits against the EC, the Prime Minister, and the Government of Malaysia, it said; adding that the Kuching High Court Judicial Commissioner even ruled that the government and EC acted ‘illegally’ and ‘irrationally’ to delay its implementation.

Muda Sarawak said the implementation of Undi18 will add about 1.2 million new voters aged 18 to 20 years nationally, and around 135,000 are Sarawakian.

This new wave of voters will bring a massive impact to the Malaysian political arena, it added.

“Youth’s voice will be louder, and they will not be just bystanders anymore but become the force that will decide the next members of Parliament and the government in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

“The pressure for political parties to be more aligned with the need and demand of youth are much higher. Parties that are unable to appeal to the young voters will have a hard time in the next GE.

“Muda as a party had always put youth agenda such as education, youth unemployment and the environment among our priorities. We will work harder to ensure the agenda will always be emphasised,” it said.