Only 0.25 pct of Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases under Category 5 – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 7): Only eight cases or 0.25 per cent of the 3,200 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today were of Category 5, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said in its Covid-19 update that the other 3,192 cases or 99.75 per cent were of Categories 1 and 2 involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients respectively.

Category 5 refers to patients with pneumonia requiring ventilator support.

Kuching continued to top the list with the highest number of cases in the state but its latest figure has dropped significantly to 805 from 1,765 yesterday.

Serian, however, recorded an alarming spike to 630 cases today from 80 yesterday.

With the exception of Daro, Marudi and Telang Usan, 37 other districts reported new cases.

In addition to Kuching and Serian, Sibu recorded 271 new cases followed by Bintulu (211), Samarahan (126), Belaga (123), Betong (119), Saratok (112), Tebedu (94), Tatau (93), Pusa (80), Miri (63), Pakan (57), Selangau (41), Lubok Antu (38), Kapit (36), Song (34), Bau (33), Asajaya (32), Limbang (31), Mukah (27), Subis (27), Sarikei (26), Simunjan (20), Sri Aman (14), Beluru (13), Sebauh (13), Kanowit (7), Meradong (6), Lundu (4), Matu (4), Julau (2), Kabong (2), Lawas (2), Bukit Mabong (2), and one each in Tanjung Manis and Dalat.

The state’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 137,812.

The committee said Sarawak also recorded seven Covid-19 fatalities today, bringing the death toll to 583.

