Over 98 pct of new Covid-19 cases in M’sia today in Categories 1 and 2 – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): A total of 18,239 cases or 98.34 per cent of the 18,547 new Covid-19 cases reported today are in categories one (asymptomatic) and two (mildly symptomatic).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a statement today said 308 cases or 1.66 per cent of the total number of new daily cases were patients from categories three (symptomatic) to five (critical).

“A total of 12,176 (66.8 per cent) individuals have no history of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine or having completed their vaccination and 6,063 individuals (33.2 per cent) had completed their vaccination with all of them being in categories one and two.

“Some 239 cases (77.6 per cent) from categories three to five comprised those with no history of vaccination or having incomplete vaccination, compared to only 69 cases (22.4 per cent) consisting of those who were fully vaccinated and in categories three to five,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 91.5 per cent or 1,721,274 of the total 1,880,734 Covid-19 positive cases in the country comprised those with no history of vaccination or have not completed their vaccination.

Meanwhile, he said 311 fatalities were recorded today involving 270 Malaysians and 41 non citizens.

He said 93 fatal cases outside the hospitals or brought-in-dead (BID) were also recorded today, comprising 68 Malaysians and 25 foreigners.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were 18,902 recoveries today while active cases now stood at 252,002.

A total of 977 patients were being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with 447 of them requiring ventilators, he said.

He said 39 new clusters were detected today with 23 of them involving workplace clusters, community (13), high-risk group (one), private educational institutions registered under the Education Ministry (one) and detention centre (one), taking the tally of active clusters to 1,465. – Bernama