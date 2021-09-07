Parents, educators’ input considered in Phase 3 school reopening plan – Radzi

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): The Education Ministry (MOE) will take into consideration the views of parents, teachers and school administrators before a comprehensive school reopening plan for states under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) is finalised.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, in a Facebook post today, said their suggestions and advice will be carefully looked into before a decision is made on the matter.

“What is certain is that all efforts taken will be for the sake of our future generations. InsyaAllah, the MOE is always committed to doing our best,” he said.

In the same post, Radzi said he participated in an engagement session with Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) representatives, teachers and school heads in Negeri Sembilan today to discuss the school reopening issue.

Last Sunday, Radzi held a face-to-face session with PTA representatives, teachers and school heads in Labuan on the reopening of schools there on Oct 3. – Bernama