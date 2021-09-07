Permyjaya man jailed for threatening mum, damaging her property

MIRI (Sept 7): The Magistrate’s Court here today sentenced a man to a total of three months and one week in jail after he pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal intimidation and mischief against his mother.

For the first charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie sentenced Geraldly Deng Anthony, 23 of Bandar Baru Permyjaya to one month and one week of in prison.

The court also ordered the sentence to run from the date of his arrest on June 3, 2021.

According to the facts of the case, Geraldly threatened his mother with the intention to cause fear on May 31, 2021 at around 8.30am at a house at Jalan Acacia 2.

For the second charge, Md Syafique sentenced Geraldly to two months in prison for causing mischief by damaging the windows in his mother’s living room and bedroom, as well as a coffee table belonging to her.

He committed the offence on May 31, 2021 at around 8.38am at a house in Bandar Baru Permyjaya.

Md Syafique ordered the two jail terms to run consecutively.