PM to deliver keynote address at National Recovery Summit

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be delivering the opening keynote address at the National Recovery Summit to be held virtually this Thursday.

In a statement today, KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific president Tan Sri Michael Yeoh said the Minister of Finance Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz will also give a special address and hold a ministerial dialogue with online participants.

The National Recovery Summit is organised by the KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific and The Economic Club of Kuala Lumpur with the support of the National Recovery Council. – Bernama