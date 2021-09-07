Sarawak Cuepacs urges civil servants to remain vigilant, adhere to strict SOP

SIBU (Sept 7): Civil servants should remain vigilant and adhere to strict standard operating procedures (SOP) to ensure that their workplace will not become a Covid-19 cluster.

Sarawak Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) chairman Omar Bahrain Unin said civil servants formed the backbone of the government for providing services to the people.

“Therefore, if the government offices become a new Covid-19 cluster, it will also affect and disrupt the performance of the civil servants,” he said in a statement.

Omar admitted that many government offices were temporarily closed in the past few weeks for sanitisation and also to prevent the virus transmission to the members of the public.

He reminded civil servants to stay at home if they have no important matters to attend to or when they are not working in their office.

“If it is really necessary to go out, then always adhere to the prescribed SOP such as wearing of face mask, regularly washing hands and maintain physical distancing.”

Omar said the respective departmental heads should also assess the situation in their respective departments to ensure that no cluster will emerge.

On another matter, he also reminded the civil servants to protect their family and those under 18 years old and avoid bringing them out to the public or gathering with friends.

“Avoid organising or participating in social activities such as birthday parties, thanksgiving ceremonies or tahlil ceremonies, hanging out in group including pilgrimage among family members, relatives or neighbors.”

Omar said civil servants can also make use of the work from home (WFH) facility in order to carry out their duties.

He said they should sought immediate treatment from the nearest government health clinic if they are unhealthy and have symptoms such as fever, cough, throat pain, difficulty in breathing, lethargy, body aches and diarrhea and vomiting, without a reason.

“And if you are instructed to undergo quarantine, follow all the prescribed regulations.”