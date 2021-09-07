SDMC: Five new Covid-19 cluster declared in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Sept 7): Sarawak has reported five new Covid-19 clusters today involving a village and several longhouses, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said the Pinang Jawa Cluster involved Kampung Pinang Jawa in Kuching which saw 91 Covid-19 infections including the index case, with one case reported today.

Out of 92 individuals from the cluster screened, one was still waiting for his lab test result, the committee added.

The Sungai Setulai Cluster in Sebauh involved a longhouse which had been under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), which saw 12 infections including the index case out of 52 screened, while 40 others were still waiting for their lab test results.

SDMC said 11 cases were reported today.

The Bukit Barun Cluster in Tatau also involved a longhouse near Bukit Barun which had been under the EMCO.

SDMC said 52 infections including the index case were detected from the cluster out of 90 screened, while 38 others were still waiting for their lab test results and 51 cases were reported today.

The Beruru Cluster in Pakan involved a longhouse near Nanga Kara, which saw 44 Covid-19 infections out of 54 screened.

SDMC said 43 cases were reported today from the cluster.

The fifth cluster – the Sungai Tangap Cluster in Subis – involved two longhouses near Sungai Tangap, Niah, which have been under EMCO.

SDMC said 42 including the index case were positive for Covid-19 from the cluster out of 103 screened, with two still waiting for their lab test results and 10 cases were newly reported today.

All in all, the committee said the state has 144 active cluster with 33 of them reported 404 new cases today.

They were the Bungey 2 Cluster, Betong with 80 new cases; Lubuk Bukut Cluster, Mukah (1); Sungai Menok Cluster, Beluru (2); Kampung Goebilt Cluster, Kuching (8); Kampung Kakeng Cluster, Serian (35); Kampung Muara Tebas 2 Cluster, Kuching (3); Tanah Mawang Cluster, Serian (9); Tanjong Kibong 2 Cluster, Sibu (1); Lorong Urun Cluster, Belaga (22); Mas Sawai Cluster, Subis (3); Nansang Tugong Cluster, Pakan (1), Nanga Pelugau Cluster, Selangau (2), and Mapu Cluster, Tebedu (7).

KM20 Jalan Betong Cluster, Betong reported 60 new cases today; Duras Cluster, Serian (14); Kampung Simpok Cluster, Serian (7); Merajang Cluster, Limbang (2); Bandar Baru Mukah Cluster, Mukah (1); Belinggai Ulu Niah Cluster, Subis (3); Menuang Baru Cluster, Limbang (1); Maxbi Libai Cluster, Subis (2); Jalan Usaha Jaya Dua Cluster, Kuching (2); Galaxy Cluster, Bintulu (12); Jalan Masuri Cluster, Sibu (1); Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman Cluster, Sibu (3); Kampung Sikog Cluster, Kuching (2); Annah Rais Cluster, Kuching (1); Sawit 16 Cluster, Beluru (3); Pinang Jawa Cluster, Kuching (1); Sungai Setulai Cluster, Sebauh (11), Bukit Barun Cluster, Tatau (51); Beruru Cluster, Pakan (43) and Sungai Tangap Cluster, Subis (10).