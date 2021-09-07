Sebauh becomes Sarawak’s 33rd red zone district, Tanjung Manis sole green zone

KUCHING (Sept 7): Sebauh has been classified as Sarawak’s 33rd red zone district today after reporting 45 local Covid-19 infections in the last 14 days.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) the 32 other red zone districts were Marudi with a total of 41 local Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 14 days, Bukit Mabong (56), Limbang (199), Meradong (101), Beluru (83), Sarikei (112), Lubok Antu (328), Kapit (304), Pakan (172), Kanowit (159), Song (604), Belaga (401), Pusa (628), Betong (887), Tebedu (543), Dalat (88), Selangau (420), Sri Aman (667) and Asajaya (564).

Subis has reported 663 local cases in the last 14 days, Mukah (670), Simunjan (728), Tatau (532), Lundu (832), Saratok (276), Bau (1,501), Samarahan (1,911), Serian (2,944), Kuching (15,076), Bintulu (1,369), Miri (519) and Sibu (2,577).

Meanwhile, Julau had been classified an orange zone after 22 local cases were reported from the district in the last 14 days.

The other orang zone districts were Matu with 36 local cases within two weeks and Lawas (39).

The three yellow zone districts remained as Kabong with 16 local cases in 14 days, Daro (3) and Telang Usan (3).

Tanjung Manis remained the sole green zone district in the state.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no local Covid-19 transmissions in 14 days as a green zone, one to 20 local transmissions as yellow zone, 21 to 40 as orange zone and 41 and more as red zone.