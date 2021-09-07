Six heart doctors in S’wak shine at NHAM 2021 Virtual Congress

KUCHING (Sept 7): Seven young doctors based in Sarawak had achieved accolades in various categories at the just-concluded National Heart Association of Malaysia (NHAM) 2021 Virtual Congress, announced Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim in his Facebook post earlier yesterday said these doctors comprised cardiologists and clinician-scientists from Sarawak Heart Centre (SHC) and Clinical Research Centre Sarawak General Hospital (CRC SGH).

He revealed that four of them finished top four in the Young Investigator Award (YIA), which received six entries from throughout Malaysia with the winner getting to represent Malaysia in European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and American College of Cardiology (ACC) congresses.

Dr Diana Foo from CRC SGH won first prize for her entry on Preliminary Results of 24-hour Holter and 7-day Single Use, Water-Resistant, Wireless, Cardiac Patch Electrocardiogram Monitoring for Detecting Atrial Fibrillation After An Acute Cerebral Ischemic Event: A Comparative Analysis.

Dr Thian Lee Karl from SHC, who submitted two entries, won second place for both entries. Dr Chandran Deepak Bhavnani also from SHC won the consolation.

On other hand, two doctors from SHC won first place and third place in the Heart Failure Research Award.

Dr Chen Lean Seng won first place through his entry on ‘Clinical Characteristics of Patients with Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) in Sarawak.

In third place was Dr Ling Hwei Sung, also from SHC.

Dr Shirin Hui Tan from CRC SGH was one of three winners of the General Cardiology Award through her entry ‘A Multi-Disciplinary Approach on Treatment Adherence and Blood Pressure Control in Patients with Uncontrolled Hypertension’.

Dr Sim, in congratulating them for their achievements, said these showed that even ‘from the jungles of Borneo’, our young doctors can be competitive nationally and in the world if given opportunity.

“Started with strong foundation but more important (we have the) people to sustain the tradition of excellence (legacy).

“(This is) Very reassuring for all of us in case you and I need someone to look after our heart, we have young doctors locally in Sarawak as good as anywhere else.

“(I) Hope this success can be replicated to other medical subspecialties like Cancer, Neuro (brain), Respiratory (lung) in Sarawak,” he said.