SOPs for school session to be finalised on Thursday – Khairy

SEMPORNA (Sept 7): The standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be used for the face-to-face school session which is to resume from October 3 will be finalised at the coordination meeting between the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) scheduled for Thursday.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said as soon as the final decision on the matter is reached, it would be taken to the National Security Council for further action.

“I, together with the Health Ministry’s top management, will have a meeting with the Senior Minister of Education (Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin) and the top management of the Education Ministry (on Thursday).

“We will finalise the matter at the meeting,” he told reporters after checking out the Covid-19 vaccination outreach programme for the island community in Pulau Larapan near here today.

He said apart from vaccination for students, several other proposals relating to the health and education sectors would also be discussed in the meeting. — Bernama

