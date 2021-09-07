Transformation in gov’t, Parliament, MA63 top priorities for Wan Junaidi

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 7): Transformation in the government and Parliament systems as well as examining the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) will be top priorities of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department’s (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar in his 100 days in office.

The minister said he had discussed the matter with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday and the premier had principally agreed for these transformation plans to be looked into.

“It is indeed timely to carry out the necessary improvements and transformation in the current government and Parliament systems in order to suit the current social and political situation as well as to be more equip in dealing with modern-day challenges,” he said in a statement today.

On the Parliament matter, Wan Junaidi said he had also met with both Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun last week to discuss Parliament transformation.

The transformation would focus on two main areas namely to reintroduce the Parliamentary Service Act which will be more comprehensive to give independence to Parliament and the proposal to create a new act of Parliament to replace the Houses of Parliament Privilege and Powers Act 1952 (revised 1988), he said.

He said both Rais and Azhar were very positive with the proposal and had given their commitment to take on the lead role in the transformation of the Parliament, adding that a joint committee between Parliament and the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) would be formed to ensure that the various proposals discussed could be executed swiftly.

On his commitment towards MA63 in an effort to reinstate the rights of the people in Sabah and Sarawak as agreed under the MA63, Wan Junaidi said:

“The MA63 is an issue that is close to my heart and this will be one of my priorities.”

Admitting that he had already met with the Sarawak Attorney-General and communicated with Sabah Attorney-General regarding the matter, Wan Junaidi said that he would look into the common ground between Sarawak and Sabah to approach for the solution. – Bernama