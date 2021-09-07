Transport Ministry to address problems faced by people at JPJ office in Lawas – Henry Sum

MIRI (Sept 7): The federal Ministry of Transport (MOT) will address the problems faced by the people at the Road Transport Department (JPJ) office in Lawas, said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong.

According to him, a review will be carried out to resolve issues such as renewal of driving licenses, road tax and other aspects of services to the people, especially in the rural areas.

Henry Sum, who is also Lawas MP, said this after a working visit to the Lawas JPJ office yesterday where he was briefed by the officers there.

He said he will invite Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong to visit Lawas in order for him to have a first hand look at the various issues and constraints faced JPJ office in Lawas, which include manpower shortage.

Meanwhile, Henry Sum said the government is aware of the problems faced by the people throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and MOT has given flexibility for the renewal of road tax, driving license until Dec 31 this year.

Calling for public co-operation, he advised the people to adhere to the regulations and road safety rules.

“MOT is considerate and has given flexibility in terms of enforcement operations but this does not mean that the people can neglect the safety aspects of themselves and other road users,” he said.

This was Henry Sum’s first visit to JPJ Lawas office since his appointment as Deputy Ministry of Transport.