Two Sabah villages under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be imposed on two more places in Sabah starting September 9 until September 22.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that the new additions are Kampung Sugiang Baru in Tenom and Kampung Rapak in Ranau.

As of September 7, 2021, a total of 77 areas in Sabah are under EMCO.

Masidi in his daily Covid-19 press statement on Tuesday said that EMCO will be extended at Kampung Rampayan Laut in Kota Belud until September 22.

Meanwhile, the EMCO will conclude at Kampung Gudon in Menggatal and Kampung Lobou in Kota Kinabalu on September 8.

The EMCO at Kampung Tengah in Kinarut Papar and Kampung Timbua-Kembiroi-Lobou Baru in Ranau will also end on September 8.

Other places with EMCO ending on September 8 are Kampung Sentosa Blok and Batu 2, Lorong Saddani which are both situated in Tawau. The EMCO at Kuarters Kilang Mee Tien Hock in Penampang and Taman Sri Panglima in Beaufort will also end at the same date.

At the same time, six localities in Tuaran namely Kampung Betutai, Kampung Bontoi, Kampung Kindu, Taman Sri Rugading, Taman Telipok Ria and Kampung Serusop will also see the conclusion of EMCO on September 8, as well as Kampung Brunei Membakut in Beaufort and Taman Puri Warisan in Kota Kinabalu.