Vehicle knocks farmer working on farm

KUNAK: An elderly man sustained injuries when a Toyota Vigo four-wheel-drive knocked him down while he was working on his farm at Simpang Gua Madai here on Tuesday.

Kunak fire and rescue chief of operation Abd Katah Haji Baral said a distress call was made to the station at 5.34pm before two teams rushed to the location about 15 kilometers away.

Abd Katah said investigation revealed that the driver of the Toyota Vigo, in his 50, had lost control of the wheel and knocked the 74-year-old man before the vehicle landed on its side.

Fire and rescue personnel took several minutes to free the driver and both men were given early treatment at the scene by the EMRS team.

They were taken to the hospital for further treatment and were reported to be in stable condition.