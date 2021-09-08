2,107 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 2,107 new Covid-19 cases on Sept 8, including 938 backlog cases that were detected mostly from close contact screenings.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said a total of 722 backlog cases were from samples taken two to three days ago, while 94 or 4.55 per cents were from four to five days ago.

Meanwhile, backlog cases from samples taken more than five days ago were 122 or 5.85 from the total tally.

“Close contact screenings contributed 52.4 per cent or 1,086 of the total daily cases, 640 (31.3%) from symptomatic screenings and 152 (7.5%) from existing clusters.

“On the vaccination progress, Sabah is currently at 47.59 per cent of total adult population fully vaccinated, while 64.94 per cent have received their first of two doses,” he said in a statement.