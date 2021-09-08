54 die from Covid-19 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 54 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, with 37 of the dead Malaysians.

Twenty-eight passed away in hospitals and 26 brought in dead.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said 21 of the fatalities were in

Sandakan, Tawau (14), Lahad Datu (6), Kota Kinabalu (3), Keningau (2), Papar (2), Semporna (1), Sipitang (1),

Ranau (1), Kinabatangan (1), Penampang (1) and Kunak (1).

Masidi also said that Sabah recorded 2,067 cases, including 938 backlogs that were detected mostly from

close contact screenings.

A total of 722 backlog cases were obtained from samples taken two to three days ago, while 94 or 4.55 per

cents were from four to five days ago.

Meanwhile, backlog cases from samples taken more than five days ago were 122 or 5.85 from the total tally.

“Close contact screenings contributed 52.4 per cent or 1,086 of the total daily cases, 640 (31.3%) from

symptomatic screenings and 152 (7.5%) from existing clusters.

“On the vaccination progress, Sabah is currently at 47.59 per cent of total adult population fully vaccinated,

while 64.94 per cent have received their first of two doses,” he added.