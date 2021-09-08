Bintulu Development Authority issues 33 notices to rental room operators

BINTULU (Sept 8): The Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) has issued 33 ‘Notice To Comply’ to owners and operators of rental rooms at shop lots in commercial areas here since last July.

BDA said in a statement today that the notices were issued against owners and operators of premises locked down by the Ministry of Health due to Covid-19 cases.

The authority said such notices would also be served to other owners and operators even though their premises have never received lockdown orders.

The notices are issued pursuant to Section 109(1)(b) of the Local Authorities Ordinance, 1996, which requires owners and operators to take steps to guard against the dangers of disease, especially Covid-19.

BDA said the requirement to comply with the standard guidelines for room size and ventilation improvements issued by government agencies are attached with the notices.

“However, the compliance with such a requirement is not an approval for a building for such operations as there are other provisions which govern the usage of buildings,” said the authority.

BDA said what is paramount now is to ensure the safety of the people by complying with the standard guidelines.

A grace period of 21 days from the date of the notice being served is given to the owners and operators to comply.

The authority has also had discussions with several owners and operators for rental rooms at shop lots in order to seek their cooperation to adhere with the standard guidelines.

“The owners and operators do understand the importance of the standard guidelines.

“They also expressed their concern about the safety of the tenants and do not want their premises to be locked down,” it added.

BDA personnel have carried out inspections on rental rooms at Jalan Somerville, Jalan Tanjung Batu, and Jalan Sultan Iskandar shop lots to evaluate their condition.

They have also given advice and reminders to tenants of the rental rooms to comply with standard operating procedures.

BDA personnel will continue to carry out further inspections in more areas.

The authority also reminded owners and operators to comply with the notice within the given grace period or face the appropriate action under the law.