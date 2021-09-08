Covid-19: Lawas, Matu and Julau become red zones today

KUCHING (Sept 8): Lawas, Matu and Julau today have been classified as red zone districts after recording 55, 45 and 41 local cases in the past 14 days, bringing the total number of red zone districts in Sarawak to date to 36.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), those three districts were in the orange zone previously, now joining the ranks of Sebauh, Marudi, Bukit Mabong, Limbang, Meradong, Beluru, Sarikei, Lubok Antu, Kapit, Pakan, Kanowit, Song, Belaga, Pusa, Betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu with a total of 37,504 local cases in the past 14 days.

Meanwhile, three districts remained as yellow zones, and they were Kabong, Daro and Telang Usan.

Tanjung Manis remains state’s sole green zone, SDMC added.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) categorises a district with no local Covid-19 transmissions in 14 days as a green zone, one to 20 local transmissions as yellow zone, 21 to 40 as orange zone and 41 and more as red zone.

Meanwhile, SDMC revealed that the state police have issued 16 compounds for standard operating procedures (SOP) violations since yesterday, where 11 were issued in Kuching, Sibu (2), Sarikei (2) and Bintulu (1).

The committee said nine were issued to those who failed to scan MySejahtera or registering their particulars before entering premises, six for gathering and not observing social distancing, and one to a premise owner for failing to control customers’ social distancing.

To date the state police have issued a total of 10,602 since the beginning of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in March last year.