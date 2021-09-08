Covid-19: Only 4 out of 3,100 new cases in Sarawak today under Category 5, says SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 8): Only four out of today’s 3,100 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak were under Category 5, while the rest were under Categories 1 and 2, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in today’s update on the pandemic said 99.87 per cent or 3,096 out of Sarawak’s new cases today were under Categories 1 and 2 with no to mild symptoms.

The other four cases were in Category 5 with lung infection and needing ventilator support.

Kuching continued to top the list of new Covid-19 cases in the state with 804 cases out of the total recorded today, followed by Sibu (379) and Samarahan (252).

In addition, the state recorded 10 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, including a 20-year-old woman in Bintulu.

This brought the Covid-19 death toll in the state to 593 to date, while the cumulative number of cases is now at 140,912.

On the deaths, SDMC said the said 20-year-old woman in Bintulu was found positive for Covid-19 on Aug 20, and had diabetes and obesity.

In Kapit, a 77-year-old woman was brought in dead (BID) to the Kapit Hospital.

She was confirmed positive for the virus on June 25, and had hypertension.

Also in Kapit, a 52-year-old woman was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on Sept 5 before she died.

SDMC said she had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and kidney disease.

The death in Kuching was of a man aged 94, who was tested positive on Aug 26 before dying in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

He had hypertension, dyslipidemia, kidney disease, and chronic lung disease.

Also died in SGH was a 62-year-old man who was tested positive on Sept 2. He hadhypertension, diabetes and kidney disease.

Another death in SGH was a 53-year-old man, tested positive on Aug 30, and had hypertension, diabetes dyslipidemia and gout.

In Sarikei, a 58-year-old woman was found positive on Aug 30 before dying in Sarikei Hospital.

SDMC said she had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

In Subis, a 71-year-old man passed away in Miri Hospital after he was confirmed positive on Sept 2. He had hypertension.

In Tatau, a woman aged 89 was BID to Bintulu Hospital. She was tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept 2, and had no known history of any illnesses.

In Bau, an 89-year-old man died in Bau Hospital after he was found positive for the virus on Sept 2. He had hypertension and dyslipidemia.

Meanwhile, SDMC said another four districts in the state today recorded three-digit increase, and they were Bintulu with 231 cases, Lundu (155), Bau (152), and Asajaya (133).

Districts that recorded two-digit new cases were Miri (91), Betong (84), Sri Aman (83), Simunjan (71), Serian (69), Pakan (67), Song (66),Subis (64), Pusa (47), Kapit (45), Mukah (38), Saratok (37), Tebedu (36), Tatau (32), Limbang (24), Sarikei (21), Lubok Antu (20), 19 each in Lawas and Julau, Selangau (18), and Matu (11).

Districts that recorded one-digit new cases were Kanowit with nine cases, five each in Meradong and Marudi, Kabong (4), three each in Beluru and Sebauh, and one each in Belaga, Bukit Mabong and Telang Usan.

The remaining three districts did not record any new case for the day.

SDMC said 2,088 of the new cases today were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 163 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 418 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; and 424 from other screenings at health facilities.

There were also seven imported cases involving individuals returning from other states, namely four from Selangor, and one each from Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Johor, said SDMC.

The committee said 1,846 cases have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state today.

Out of that, 885 were discharged from SGH and Kuching PKRC, Sibu Hospital and PKRC (216), PKRC Unimas (206), Kapit Hospital and PKRC (124), Serian PKRC (99), Mukah PKRC (86), Bintulu Hospital and PKRC (83), Betong PKRC (80), Miri Hospital and PKRC (36), Limbang Hospital and PKRC (14), Sarikei Hospital and PKRC (13), Lawas PKRC (2) and Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC (1).

The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 105,801 or 75.08 per cent out of the cumulative cases, the committee said.

To date, there were still a total of 34,292 active cases still being warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, with 71 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 17 requiring intubation support.

Also today, 192 person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases have been quarantined, bringing the total number of PUS cases to date to 5,824, being housed at 105 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.