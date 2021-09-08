Covid-19: Sarawak continues to top cases nationwide with 3,100

KUCHING (Sept 8): Sarawak continued to top nationwide statistics of Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day today by recording 3,100 new cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This is also the fourth consecutive day whereby the state has recorded over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day.

Dr Noor Hisham, in a Facebook post today, said the state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 140,912,

The country’s new daily Covid-19 infections registered at 19,733, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases to 1,900,467.

Selangor is still in the second spot with 2,989 cases, followed by Penang (2,474) and Sabah (2,067).

Other states that recorded four-digit new cases were Johor with 1,867 cases, Kedah (1,564), Kelantan (1,471), and Perak (1,319)

States that recorded three-digit new cases were Terengganu (904), Pahang (700), Kuala Lumpur (537), Melaka ( 375), and Negeri Sembilan (256).

Perlis recorded 74, while Putrajaya had 29 cases.

Only Labuan recorded single-digit cases at seven.