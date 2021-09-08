Easing of SOP for creative industry will strengthen arts, culture ecosystem – Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 8): The easing of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the creative industry as announced yesterday, is seen to be able to strengthen the arts and culture ecosystem, in promoting the country’s uniqueness, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Apart from contributing to the country’s economic growth and bringing relief to industry players, she said the move was also in line with the National Recovery Plan (NRP) which would create a positive impact on the entire supply chain.

“I urge all those involved in the industry to continue to adhere to the conditions and standard operating procedures (SOP) set, so that we will be able to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the relaxation of the SOP for states under Phase 1 of the NRP for the creative industry based on discussions by the Covid-19 Pandemic Management Special Committee on Sept 2.

The decision for the relaxation was subject to compliance of the SOP approved by the National Security Council (NSC), and this applied only to those involved in the industry who have been fully vaccinated as well as based on the permitted capacity of the premises.

According to Nancy, since Covid-19 hit the country, the ministry has implemented various initiatives to provide assistance to artistes and art activists, including placing street musicians or buskers to perform at vaccination centres (PPV) which had benefited 3,348 people involving aid of RM642,000.

The six mega PPV locations where indoor busking was allowed were the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), World Trade Center (WTC), Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), The Mines and Ideal Convention Centre Shah Alam (IDCC).

However, those given the opportunity to perform were subject to the SOPs set by NSC. – Bernama