Education Ministry studying suggestions to improve existing teaching, learning strategies

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 8): The Education Ministry (MOE) will study and fine-tune students’ suggestions to improve the existing teaching and learning approaches (PdP) to ensure safe face-to-face interaction.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the suggestions were provided by one hundred 2021 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students throughout the country in an online engagement session today.

The engagement session was divided into two sessions, one involving secondary school students and the other, with special needs students.

He said students involved in the discussion were excited to share their experiences and challenges during this difficult period, including their preparations in facing the SPM examination scheduled for March next year.

“Quite a number of them provided various views and suggestions on how to improve the existing teaching and learning approaches.

“I’m very touched by how students with special needs are doing their best to learn although they have to face various challenges.

“They really hope to be able to go back to school and have face-to-face learning in a safe environment,” he posted on his official Facebook page today.

Radzi also said that the ministry was committed to doing its best and valued all the suggestions and feedback given.

“May all the students who will be sitting for their SPM in 2021 continue to prepare well and perform excellently,” he added. – Bernama