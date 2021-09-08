FSJA extends Kenyalang Journalism Awards 2021 invite to CM

KUCHING (Sept 8): The Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA) led by its president Jacqueline Nur Atiqah yesterday paid a courtesy call on Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here.

The purpose of the courtesy call was to invite the chief minister to grace the 40th anniversary of the Kenyalang Journalism Awards (KJA) scheduled on Dec 4 this year.

The event, however, will be held virtually if the Covid-19 situation then does not permit for it to be held physically.

During the courtesy call, Abang Johari presented a contribution of RM100,000 to FSJA for the event.

The Sarawak government has always been the main sponsor for the prestigious awards event throughout the years.

Besides the state government as the main sponsor, three KJA gold sponsors, namely Petroliam National Berhad (Petronas), Sarawak Energy Berhad and Shell, are contributing RM50,000 each to the event.

Among the categories in this year’s KJA are the Chief Minister’s Award, Journalism Award (feature and news feature), News Reporting Award, Sports Reporting Award, Broadcast Journalism Award, Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) Sustainability Journalism Award, Shell Business and Economic Journalism Award, Petronas Community Well-Being Journalism Award, Photo Journalism Award, Photo Essay Award, and Digital Economy Journalism Award.

More than RM231,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the winners this year.

FSJA in a statement yesterday also thanked the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) as the Panel of Judges for KJA 2021.

Last year’s KJA saw a total of 780 entries, the highest number to date, which the KJA committee hopes will be bettered this year.

The committee has also decided to extend the closing date for submissions for KJA 2021 to Sept 15.