GSC and TGV cinemas not opening tomorrow, will wait for finalised SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 8): Movie buffs might have to wait several more days to enjoy watching latest films in theatres as both Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) and TGV Cinemas (TGV) have decided not to open for business tomorrow despite the government’s recent green light for the creative industry.

In separate announcements, both companies said their decision to delay reopening of their theatres despite being allowed from tomorrow onwards was a precautionary move as they await for a finalised standard operating procedures (SOP) from the National Security Council (NSC).

GSC made the announcement through their official Twitter handle, adding that several movies planned to be screened are also under censorship review by the relevant authorities.

“We will not be opening tomorrow. We are making sure we are ready with proper SOP from the government, and also have enough content to show. Movies are now being sent for censorship — studios are rushing to get the content ready.

“We appreciate your patience and stay tuned for updates,” GSC said in a tweet this afternoon.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: We will not be opening tomorrow. We are making sure we are ready with proper SOP from the government, and also have enough content to show. We appreciate your patience and stay tuned for updates! #BacktoGSC pic.twitter.com/Ybuj7DSUMh — GSC | #BacktoGSC (@GSCinemas) September 8, 2021

When contacted, TGV Cinemas general manager of sales and marketing Mohit Bhargaya confirmed with Malay Mail that they too will not be opening their cinemas, citing similar reasons.

“TGV is thrilled with the approval received to reopen our cinemas yesterday. Following the minister’s announcement, we await the official SOP from NSC which we are yet to receive in order for us to finalise our plans and timelines for reopening.

“Please stay tuned on our social media (@TGVCinemas), we should be making an announcement very soon,” Bhargaya said.

Yesterday Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced a list of activities under the creative sector added to the positive list and allowed to operate under Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan beginning tomorrow, September 9.

Cinemas, live and recorded entertainment broadcasts, live creative performances, indoor busking, art galleries, museums and showrooms were among the activities allowed to operate under Ismail Sabri’s latest announcement, albeit at limited capacities and only for fully vaccinated individuals. – MalayMail