Habitual offender nabbed at Jln Tabuan Melayu in connection with snatchings

KUCHING (Sept 8): Police arrested a 37-year-old man with 15 previous criminal records yesterday for his suspected involvement in two recent snatch theft cases.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the suspect was arrested at Jalan Tabuan Melayu here at around 5pm.

“During the preliminary investigations, the suspect admitted to being involved in two robberies.

“The police are now trying to track down and confiscate the victims’ belongings,” Ahsmon said in a statement today.

He said during the arrest, police also seized a motorcycle and a helmet believed to have been used by the suspect during the snatchings.

Two investigation papers have been opened under Section 392 of the Penal Code for robbery or snatch theft without a firearm.

“If convicted, the suspect could be sentenced to up to 14 years in jail with a fine or caning.

“Apart from that, the suspect is known to have 15 past criminal cases recorded, of which one was for snatch theft, two violent crimes, and 12 drug cases,” Ahsmon said.

On Sept 3, the suspect is said to have snatched two necklaces belonging to two victims in Taman Hui Sing and Stutong Commercial Centre respectively, resulting in losses of around RM4,300.

The incident at Taman Hui Sing was recorded on the dashboard camera of a car and the video subsequently went viral on social media.

Ahsmon also said that reports on the incidents were filed by the victims and a special team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Kuching police headquarters, as well as Sekama and Tabuan Jaya police stations was set up, leading to the suspect’s arrest.