Kuching court fines 11 men for falsifying Covid-19 test results to enter Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 8): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined 11 men a total of RM31,000 for falsifying Covid-19 RT-PCR test results to enter Sarawak from Peninsular Malaysia in February.

The men, aged in their 20s to 50s, were convicted on their own guilty pleas to a charge under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 465 of the same Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to two years, or a fine, or both.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar fined Sidi Kuteh, Rudy Marlino Mansor, Ahmad Shabry Ayub, Ahnaf Firas Ibrahim, and Muhammad Abdul Rahman RM5,000 each in default five months in jail.

In a separate courtroom, Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi fined Afendi Julaihi, Muhammad Asfia Kedirhasan, Mohd Al-qayyum Manura, Wan Ameerul Syafiq Wan Saiftuddin, Anuar Johny, and Amry Sham Abu Rahim RM1,000 each in default two months in jail.

All 11 accused had initially pleaded not guilty when charged on July 1, but changed their pleas during case mention today.

According to the charge sheet, all 11 used falsified Covid-19 RT-PCR test results in February this year at the Kuching International Airport.

The State Disaster Management Committee secretariat on duty found the same reference number for all the documents and suspected they were fake.

Aside from the 11 men, three others are also accused of the same offence.

Zaiton set Oct 18 for further mention of those three cases.

Deputy public prosecutor Ruthra Raj prosecuted the cases.

Rudy, Ahmad Shabry, Sidi, Muhammad, and Ahnaf were represented by a lawyer from Ziyyad Mohammad and Company Advocates, while the other were unrepresented by counsel.