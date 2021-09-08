Malaysia records 361 more Covid-19 deaths today, 904 in ICU

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 8): The Health Ministry said today that another 361 deaths from Covid-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours.

This brings the cumulative number of deaths in the country past the 19,000-mark, at 19,163.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah added that the current number of Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU) stands at 904, with 430 of them needing to be intubated.

Dr Noor Hisham shared that of the 904 cases in ICUs today, 395 of them have been classified as probable or suspected cases, while for those needing ventilators, 320 of them have been classified as probable or suspected.

On the deaths, Dr Noor Hisham said that Selangor was the state that recorded the most deaths today, at 67, followed by Johor and Sabah, with 65 and 54 respectively.

Other states recording deaths are Kedah (51), Kuala Lumpur (34), Negri Sembilan (29), Kelantan (17), Sarawak (10), Terengganu (nine), Melaka (eight), Perak (six), Penang (five), Pahang (four) and Perlis (two).

Dr Noor Hisham said that of the 361 deaths, 102 of them were brought-in-dead (BID), with 26 of them relating to cases from Sabah, 18 from Johor, 17 from Selangor, 16 from Kuala Lumpur, 11 from Kedah, six from Kelantan, four from Penang and two each from Sarawak and Melaka. – MalayMail