Over 9,000 16- to 17-year-olds in Sibu to be vaccinated against Covid-19

SIBU (Sept 8): A total of 9,289 teenagers aged 16 to 17 here will take part in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) from today.

In a statement, the Sibu Division Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) said the figure includes students from 33 schools in the division.

“All the 16- to 17-year-old teenagers who are no longer in school can also receive the jab on a walk-in basis at the respective vaccination centres (PPV),” said the statement.

The PPVs in the division are at Sibu Civic Centre, Sibu Jaya Multi-Purpose Hall, and Kanowit District Council.

Additionally, the Sibu Divisional Health Office PPV and Selangau District Health Office PPV will also move to SMK Ulu Balingian to carry out immunisation for teenagers along with an outreach programme at schools.

“Students are advised to come to the respective PPVs accompanied by their parents or guardians, bring along their MyKad, their mobile phone installed with the MySejahtera application, and also their medical card, if any,” added the statement.

The Health Ministry has previously said the government has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those aged 12 to 17.